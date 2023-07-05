Former Houston High School volleyball players will take to the court one more time in an Alumni Game set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in Hiett Gymnasium.

Spectators are asked to bring either a pack of gum or case of water for admission, all of which will be donated to the HHS volleyball program.

Participants must have been on the HHS squad for at least a year. The fee to play is $20 (which includes a T-shirt), and all proceeds will also go to the HHS program.

To register to play or for more information, email event organizer Sheena Postlewait at sheena.postlewait@outlook.com.

The HHS football team’s annual scrimmage and pig roast fundraiser will take place later the same day in Tiger Stadium.