Highway 17 in Howell County will be closed for Mountain View’s Summer Fest.

The closure is located from Pine Street to Oak Street in downtown Mountain View.

The closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The area will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.