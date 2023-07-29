A Highway 38 motorcycle accident claimed a man’s life Friday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Leslie E. Post, 72, of Springfield, was operating an eastbound 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle that entered into a curve, traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned. The accident occurred nine miles east of Hartville, said Cpl. Stacy Crewse.

The driver was pronounced deceased by Ben Hurtt, Wright County coroner.

It was Troop G’s 17th fatality of the year; compared to 15 at the same time in 2022.