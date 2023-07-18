A new housing program, a new fiber splicing contract and quadplex updates were among matters discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

Brad Rees, a member of the city’s industrial development authority, emphasized the significance of housing as a crucial starting point for any city venture. He challenged the council to set a deadline for initiating a housing program. Additionally, Rees suggested that Mayor Viki Narancich, new to the position, might be able to mend strained relationships with those interested in housing development. He also discussed a meeting between the IDA and Durham held in late June, exploring the potential expansion of the facilities in Houston. Durham expressed openness to the expansion but raised concerns about finding suitable employees. The potential for a Dollar General grocery store was mentioned.

Randon Brown, fiber director, talked about the need to find a new fiber splicer to complete several projects that the previous contractor failed to deliver on time. He expressed dissatisfaction with the previous contractor and recommended hiring Complete Splicing Solutions in Salem for the job. Brown provided updates on the progress of the project, highlighting 280 signups and 177 hookups at the time. He estimated that five to eight hookups were happening every month. The board also discussed passing a motion related to reduced training needs for the electric department on fiber. They also pointed out the necessity of developing a policy to address issues that may arise during nights and weekends.

Robbie Mortensen, parks and recreation director, discussed the process of selecting architecture firms by requesting qualifications as per state law. He mentioned specific firms, such as Esterly, Schneider, and Associates and Dake Wells, which have worked on previous projects in the city. He expressed interest in reaching out to these firms for more information on their work and bids. He also touched on the topic of pool covers and liners, mentioning a recommendation to opt for light cleaning every two weeks in the off months rather than investing in covers.

Charlie Shea posed several questions and concerns related to the use of taxpayer money for parks land acquisition, the total cost of the project and the firing of Mark Campbell, former city administrator. He inquired about the reasons for the administrator’s dismissal and whether finding a replacement quickly after multiple firings would be challenging. The cost of land purchase remained undetermined due to uncertainty about the specific property. Sean Smith, city attorney, stated that personnel matters couldn’t be discussed yet. Viki emphasized the importance of prioritizing the community and moving forward after a chaotic period.

In other matters:

The city approved more asphalt work to be done from South Oak Crest Street from U.S. 63 to Hardee’s and North Oak Crest Street from Thomasville to Sommerfield, as well as work to be done at the gravel paths at the cemetery.

Members declined to rent an oil truck due to possible liability issues.

Members discussed updates to the credit card policy that would make cardholders liable and give them a set amount of money to spend per meal on trips.

Don Romines, member, discussed the possibility of taking certificates of deposit out of certain banks and restructuring to receive the current significantly higher rates.

The airport project is set to begin the morning of July 24.

The council would like to make the economic development position a “Planning and Community Development” position, which would be part-time with prospects of eventually being full-time.

The new park area at Lilly Avenue and West Highway 17 will likely be geared toward a serene style, with walking paths and seating.

Mayor Narancich discussed the need for a city communication system to spread messages and see which employees are available.

Heather Sponsler, city clerk, mentioned upcoming training Sept. 10-13 in Kansas City if any council member would like to go.

Kevin Stilley, member, volunteered to get the business spotlight program moving forward.

Several board members complimented how well city employees are working.

At 8:46 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.