Houston Alumni Taylor Bryson (2015) was honored with the prestigious “Prelude Award” on July 20, 2023, during the Missouri Choral Directors Association Awards Banquet at the University Plaza in Springfield, Mo.

This esteemed award is exclusively bestowed upon one exceptional choral music educator in the state each year.

The “Prelude Award” specifically recognizes MCDA members in their 3rd, 4th, or 5th years of teaching who have demonstrated remarkable achievements in choral music performance, exhibited the potential to become exemplary educators, and displayed a commendable spirit of service and involvement through active participation in MCDA and other professional organizations.

Bryson, having completed his 3rd year as an educator at Inman Intermediate in Nixa, was recognized for his outstanding accomplishments in these areas.

Among his recent achievements are his role as the artistic director for the Boys Choir of Springfield and the remarkable feat of having his choir selected to perform at the esteemed Missouri Music Educators Convention in January.

Bryson is the son of Valarie Morning and the brother of Peyton of Houston.