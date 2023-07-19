The Houston City Council is seeking candidates to become city administrator.

In an advertisement published in this week’s Houston Herald, the six-member council and mayor are seeking someone to run the day-to-day business of city government, which has an average budget of about $10 million annually. The search was sparked by the firing of Mark Campbell earlier in the month. He had served for about one year.

The City of Houston has about 35 full-time and eight part-time workers. The administrator oversees employees and serves at the direction of the mayor and city council.

The council, in its advertisement, said future emphasis will be on capital improvement planning and execution, sound financial and human resources management and continued growth of the community.

To learn more, visit houstonmo.org. To send a cover letter, resume and references to: City Clerk, Attn. Personnel Committee, City of Houston, 601 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. 65483.

Members of the council’s personnel committee are: Tim Ceplina, chair; Kevin Stilley and Angie Gettys, members.

The position is open until filled. Currently, city government is overseen by council members Don Romines, Sheila Walker, Kevin Stilley and Mayor Viki Narancich.