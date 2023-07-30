Members of the Houston Community Foundation elected officers during its July meeting. The group — which works to raise funds and obtain grants to better the committee — is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Officers are: Ross Richardson, president; Jim McNiell, vice president; and Parke Stevens Jr. and Airika Barnett-Wiseman, co-secretary. David Adkison will lead outreach efforts and social media. Other members of the board are: Brad Gentry, Dee Dee Dunn, David Keeney, Karen James and Angie Miller-Quinlan.

The group finalized plans for an estate planning workshop set for Sept. 14 at the First Baptist Church in Houston. About 100 families will receive invitations for the event.