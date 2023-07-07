This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston Community Night has been announced at Hammons Field in Springfield.

The Springfield Cardinals game is at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The Spring Birds take on Corpus Christi at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are $11.

The Houston High School Band will perform the national anthem. It also is Paul Goldschmidt Bobblehead Night.

To reserve tickets or for more information, contact Sam Van Dielen, Houston band director, at svandielen@houston.k12.mo.us.