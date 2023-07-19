It’s 6:45 on a weekday morning, and most local residents still haven’t had their second cup of coffee.

But Houston High School cross country head coach Justin Brown and a sizable number of kids have voluntarily gathered on the track in Tiger Stadium getting ready to run several miles along the Village Trail sidewalk.

It’s all about preparing for the upcoming season, which will begin in early September. Brown said about 25 to 30 athletes in the rapidly-growing program are regularly showing up for the early-morning jaunts (including a mix of high schoolers and middle schoolers).

“I tell them it’s not mandatory and they don’t have to be here,” Brown said, “but that they’re doing something that will help them be as ready as they can be when the season starts. All of the kids who are showing up have a great attitude and want to work hard.

“It’s amazing to see them coming out so early like they are.”

Running as a trio during a warmup lap on the track are, from left, sophomores Jack Sawyer and Warren Hinkle, and sixth-grader Hayley Crowe.

Watched by head coach Justin Brown, Houston cross country runners do stretching exercises during an early-morning workout.