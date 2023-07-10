The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Julie L. Trolinger, 53, of 110 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for fourth-degree assault after an incident involving a 56-year-old woman on June 16.

On July 8, Trolinger was cited for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on July 7.

An officer was dispatched at about 1 a.m. June 25 regarding a report of theft at a Grand Avenue residence.

A 39-year-old man there told the officer that his motorized bicycle valued at $350 had been stolen off of his porch. A 14-year-old boy was identified as a suspect and a report was sent to the county juvenile division.

Loretta I. Cantrell, 69, of 416 N. Grand Ave. in Houston, was issued a citation for allowing an animal to run at large on July 1.

Jason W. Hill, 48, of 19337 Vollmar Drive in Raymondville, was arrested July 4 for having two active warrants, one for a probation and parole violation and another for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised Hill was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

Montana L. Stewart, 29, of 16714 Brushy Creek Road in Houston, was arrested July 3 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony forgery charge.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Stewart as a passenger in a vehicle and then stopping it at U.S. 63 and Brushy Creek Road. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $3,000.