The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
- Julie L. Trolinger, 53, of 110 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for fourth-degree assault after an incident involving a 56-year-old woman on June 16.
On July 8, Trolinger was cited for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on July 7.
- An officer was dispatched at about 1 a.m. June 25 regarding a report of theft at a Grand Avenue residence.
A 39-year-old man there told the officer that his motorized bicycle valued at $350 had been stolen off of his porch. A 14-year-old boy was identified as a suspect and a report was sent to the county juvenile division.
- Loretta I. Cantrell, 69, of 416 N. Grand Ave. in Houston, was issued a citation for allowing an animal to run at large on July 1.
- Jason W. Hill, 48, of 19337 Vollmar Drive in Raymondville, was arrested July 4 for having two active warrants, one for a probation and parole violation and another for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised Hill was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.
- Montana L. Stewart, 29, of 16714 Brushy Creek Road in Houston, was arrested July 3 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony forgery charge.
An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Stewart as a passenger in a vehicle and then stopping it at U.S. 63 and Brushy Creek Road. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $3,000.