The Houston board of education held a regular closed session meeting July 11.

The school board accepted the resignation of George Snelling, high school business teacher; and Micah Lee, middle school assistant girls basketball coach. Mr. Snelling will be charged $1,000 for breaking his contract after June 1.

The board hired Stephanie Adkins, middle school volleyball coach; Sadie Gill, junior class co-sponsor; Micah Lee, high school girls basketball coach; Greg Huffman, part-time high school mathematics; Dakota Burchett, elementary special education teacher and high school assistant football coach; Aaron Gebbie, paraprofessional; Madyson Tune, paraprofessional; Tori Wade, middle school girls basketball coach; Cathryn Davis, school resource officer; and Debra Burchett, paraprofessional.

The board extended Mrs. Steelman’s contract five days.

