Members of the Houston board of education met Tuesday night to discuss policies, agreements and hear updates on campus summer projects.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Drury University’s satellite campus in Houston was accepted as presented. The understanding pertains to a decreased lease payment due to the school’s central offices taking up some of the space.

The Tiger Development Academy, a program that would help athletes have continuity with their coaches throughout their development, was discussed for the second meeting in a row.

A 6-0 motion approved the posting of a position for hire for a part-time coordinator of the program.

Justin Copley, superintendent, gave an update on the Big Red (weightlifting facility) getting fresh paint and new flooring near the old entrance of the high school building. He also announced that the greenhouse is complete and that the school is considering hosting an open house.

The board will also proceed with the submission process of the Land and Water (Track) grant once the cycle opens.

In other matters, members:

Acknowledged Tressie Neugebauer, member, for her completion of board member training.

Approved the handbook changes presented by building principals at the June 13 meeting.

Set a tax rate hearing for 5:20 p.m. August 8 at the library.

Approved the bids of Advanced Care Physical Therapy and Children’s Behavioral Services LLC for therapy services.

Approved the community engagement plan.

Approved the purchase of Reveal Math to be implemented for three years beginning the 2023-24 academic year.

Approved the Fiscal Management Program Evaluation.

The full minutes can be found here: