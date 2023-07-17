The 2023 Houston Swim Team competed in three meets this summer, including events at West Plains on June 10 and 17, and another at Seymour on June 24.

Houston’s Ellie Barnes earned the High Points Swimmer award for 7-8 girls at all three meets, while Aidric Beers was the High Points Swimmer for 7-8 boys at the second West Plains meet and Ford Shelby was High Points Swimmer for boys 6-and-under at the first West Plains meet.

All Houston swimmers placed first through sixth place in their various events during the season.

The squad gathered last Saturday for a season-ending team party and several awards were announced.

•High Points Swimmer: Girls – Ellie Barnes; Boys – Aidric Beers.

•100% Award: Adalyn Jones.

•Most Improved Swimmer: Lane Cary.

•Best Attitude: Lake Cary.