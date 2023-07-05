A Houston woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a U.S. 60 crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Natasha M. Myrick, 23, was driving her 2014 Toyota Camry eastbound on U.S. 60 two miles east of Norwood when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and impacted a ditch, patrol said.

Myrick suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was wearing a safety device.

The vehicle suffered moderate damage.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. Z. B. Tate. Assisting was Cpl. S. J. Crewse.