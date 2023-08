An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Saturday, the institution said.

Logan Ross was pronounced dead there at 6:28 a.m.

Ross, 24, was serving a 12-year sentence on two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle from Clay County and violence to an inmate by an inmate in Texas County.

Ross had been in prison since June 2017.

An autopsy will be conducted, authorities said.