An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Sunday evening, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Lanny Sunderland, 73, was serving a 28-year sentence for one count of sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15, one count of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of possession of child pornography from DeKalb and Buchanan Counties. Sunderland was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections in March 2011.

He died of apparent natural causes, officials say.