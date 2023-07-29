A wanted man with a long criminal history slipped through a law enforcement dragnet involving many agencies on Friday.

James Hal Cruse, 54, was the subject of an air and ground manhunt that began Friday morning after showing up at a Highway AD residence with apparent injuries to his head. Authorities responded quickly to the scene southwest of Cabool and saw Cruse exit from the home into nearby woods.

Cruse was wearing a white shirt, shorts and was believed to be barefoot. By 10 a.m., K9s were deployed in sweltering heat.

Officers from several departments assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, including neighboring sheriff’s departments, police agencies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which also sent a helicopter from Jefferson City.

Teams of officers quickly searched the terrain, drones flew overhead and K9s were used in the area where Cruse grew up and knows well, authorities said. The only thing of interest seen was a bear. By afternoon, officers continued to comb the area as temperatures approached three digits and even searched a cave without luck.

A debriefing occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Cabool Police Department as officers continued to follow clues, including credible evidence that Cruse had left the area earlier in the day.

Cruse was charged just the day before the search in Christian County after a Nixa Police Department burglary investigation. It lists an Ash Grove address. Court filings last year show a Mansfield address. Cruse has a criminal record that spans pages.

If you see Cruse, law enforcement says to call 911 or contact the nearest agency.