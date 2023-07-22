The Piney River Market is open this morning (Saturday, July 22) at Simple Grow in Houston.
The market is currently accepting new vendors and food trucks. Items must be homemade or homegrown.
Hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The Piney River Market is open this morning (Saturday, July 22) at Simple Grow in Houston.
The market is currently accepting new vendors and food trucks. Items must be homemade or homegrown.
Hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays.