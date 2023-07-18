Johnny Lee Carter, age 64, of Douglasville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born Oct. 20, 1958 in Licking, Mo., son of the late Mr. Marshall Carter, Jr. and the late Mrs. Betty Ellen Mckee Carter.

Johnny married Deanna Yvonne Merckling on Oct. 20, 1978. He worked at Watson Hardware, then he was a manager of Pizza Hut in Houston, Mo. until he and his wife moved to Douglasville, Ga. in May 1984 when he began his career at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Atlanta until his mandatory retirement in 2015.

He then worked for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in courts until his health no longer permitted. Johnny had a great love for his family and always made them his first priority. He had a heart for God and a strong faith. He loved history and westerns, and especially loved Louis L’Amour novels.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Leah Carter and Raymond and Betty McKee.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mrs. Deanna Yvonne Carter of Douglasville; daughter, Amanda (David) Moyer of Douglasville; sons, Micah (Leah) Carter of Douglasville, Jeremy (Brittany) Carter of Carrollton; sisters, Carmeletta (Jerry) Parks of Blue Springs, Mo., Julia Pounds of Houston, Mo.; brother, Lonnie (Bonita) Carter of Nixa, Mo.; grandchildren, Ella, Emily, Samuel, Noah, Elijah, Weston, Aiden, Savannah, Colton, Anniston, Landon; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins, special family, Lora (Jerry) Stilley, Patty (Tim) Sleebos, Mark Merckling; adopted brother, David Boyd; co-workers and friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Douglasville Pregnancy Resource Center. https://www.myegiving.com/App/Giving/eGiving-425017

Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Minister Tim Sleebos officiating.

Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information, call 770-942-2311.

