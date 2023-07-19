Judy (Hubbs) Williams, age 81, passed away on July 18, 2023, in Crestview, Fla.

She is survived by her daughter Peggy (Elliot) Kampert, son Jason Williams, daughter-in-law Jessie Williams, grandchildren Ian Kampert, Christopher Williams and Sierra Williams, sister-in-law Barbara (David) Baron, several cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Otho and Ada (Widener) Hubbs, her husband Jim Williams, and her sisters Helen Hubbs and Vera West.

Judy was born on February 9, 1942 on the family farm in Summersville, Mo. She attended the Oak Ridge one-room schoolhouse, eventually graduating from Summersville high school and going on to SMSU and Drury University earning a Master’s Degree in Education. At SMSU, she met the love of her life, Jim Williams. Their lives were filled with a sense of adventure and a love of family. They taught school in St Louis, watching the Arch being built outside their classroom windows. They moved to Alaska and taught at various schools. They returned to Missouri and farmed alongside her parents, raising beef cattle. Judy taught 4th grade in Houston, Mo. She believed in creating a caring classroom. If you had her as a teacher you will remember putting your head on your desk and listening to her read books about simple times, boys and their dogs, adventures, love and loss and her treasured Ozarks. Judy and Jim later moved to Florida where they had additional adventures, eventually becoming “snow birds”. While splitting their time between Florida and Missouri they helped establish a children’s home around Norwood, Mo.

She saw the potential in every child she met: her students, her own children, her nieces and nephews and in her grandchildren. We were made better by knowing her.

She goes now to be with her beloved Jim, to start their next adventure together.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later time.

PAID