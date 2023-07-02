This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Willow Springs’ annual July 4 celebration is planned Tuesday.

New this year is a “I Ran from the Cops 5k” event and a “SWAT Challenge” event held at 7 a.m. Additionally, the Willow Springs Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast as a fundraiser for its “MDA Fill the Boot” campaign.

An entry form is required for the parade this year. There is no fee to participate, but organizers are requiring all participants to fill out an entry form.

Entry forms for the 10 a.m. parade are available at the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce office at 120 W. Main St. or Willow Springs City Hall.

Entry forms for the 5k event and the SWAT Challenge are available at the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce office, Shelter Insurance, Vintage Floral, Mainstreet Wellness Center, Bailey Chevrolet, Mid Ozark Insurance Company and Lakeland Pharmacy.