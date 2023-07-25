Larry Keith Hebblethwaite, 72 of Butler, Mo. passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Beautiful Savior Nursing Home in Belton, Mo. Cremation, with a private memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.

Larry was born on Nov. 28, 1950, to James and Avril Hebblethwaite. He was the tenth out of thirteen children. Larry graduated from Houston High School and moved to Independence, Mo., where he married Cheryl (Blanchard). To this union of thirty-two years, three children were born.

Larry was many things in life, including softball and basketball coach, pool shark, tire king, garage sale professional, thrift store connoisseur and shade tree mechanic (of course, it was all bolts and duct tape inside the house). You were just as likely to find Larry engaged in his backyard ministry as you were to find him sitting on the front porch, baseball bat in hand, ready to defend loved ones. The man had absolutely no rhythm, but that didn’t stop him from knowing every rock and roll and country artist and group, or the year that a song came out. He joined the Community of Christ Church, becoming a member of the priesthood, including a term as pastor and several years as church camp director. This made him blessed with lifelong friendships.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of the healthcare workers for the patience, care, and support provided over the years. So many loving individuals became more than just names on badges. Special thanks to Beautiful Savior Nursing Home and Good Shepherd Hospice.

Even though medical conditions impacted him later in life, Larry will always be remembered as a master storyteller, the life of the party, and just plain ornery.

Two of Dad’s favorite sayings that we find ourselves repeating are, “I’ll throw it out in the middle of Ft. Scott Street, think I won’t?!” as well as, “Get up, shake it off, and keep moving” when we were hurt. We’re going to have a tough time doing that last one, but we’ll try, Dad.

Survivors include his three children: Troy (Tom), Trina, and Tifany (Brent); five grandchildren: Michaiah, Amara, Alejandro, Antonio, and Alex; three brothers: Jim, Kenny, and Scott; three sisters: Donna, Shirley, and Peggy; and, a plethora of awesome nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob, Duane, Jack, and Dennis; and sisters Joyce and LaDena.

Contributions in Larry’s memory can be made to the Butler Old High School Thrift Store, where he browsed frequently for the best deals but also donates proceeds to local nonprofit groups, or the Butler Youth Baseball and Softball Association (BYBSA) in the care of Mullinax Funeral Home.

