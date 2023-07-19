This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A project to raise proceeds to be used toward a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is planned July 26 at Willow Care Nursing at Willow Springs.

A girl, Janessa, will hold a lemonade stand outside of the nursing home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Janessa’s Annual Lemonade Stand” is to honor her great-grandmother, Betty. Persons who can’t make it to the stand on Highway 76 can donate until Aug. 1. Last year, she raised $952. Her goal this year is 1,300.