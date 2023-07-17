The London Calling fish and chips food truck is in Houston today. They will be parked at Walmart, 1433 S Sam Houston Blvd, Houston, MO from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

London Calling hand batters 3 pieces of wild Alaskan Pollock and fries beer battered chips (fries). They also make their own tartar sauce and add a slice of lemon, malt vinegar and ketchup with every portion. All for $12.99

They have shrimp and chips for $12:99 and a fried mini lemon curd dessert pasty for $3.99.

There is a new service that will send a message to your phone when the trucks are in your area.

Text LONDON2 to (833) 947-3177.