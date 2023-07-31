Mable Osie Pounds passed away peacefully July 28, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 89. Mable was born in Wood River, Ill. on Dec. 4, 1933, to parents Paul and Martha Wheeler Sheaffer. She was married to Lewis (Bud) Eugene Pounds on May 29, 1952 and they spent 63 happy years together. They were blessed with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom they loved very much.

Mable passed away on her beloved farm in Houston surrounded by loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lewis Eugene Pounds; her son, Craig Alan Pounds; and her siblings Laura & Fannie.

She is survived by siblings: Jacob Paul Sheaffer, Freda Eilean Lawrence and Betty Ann Davis; children: Loretta and Robert Edwards, Steven & Judy Pounds, and Julia Pounds; grandchildren: Ryan Edwards, Ashley Edwards, Kyle Clippinger, and Marija Draskic-Brancazio, Nathan and Nicole Pounds, Josh and Danielle Pounds, Leah and Dusty Carter, and Hannah and David Maldonado; and great-grandchildren: Jaden, Micheal, Harper, and Logan Pounds, Ethan and Elijah Carter, and Ollin Maldonado.

Mable left behind a legacy of love that runs deep through the Houston community. Many will remember her incredible baking skills, others her avid love of reading, still others her support of the school her children and grandchild attended. But it is her commitment to family that we will always remember most and carry in our hearts.

Mable was a constant presence for her children and grandchildren. Because she grew up with so little, Mable worked hard to ensure all her children and grandchildren had holidays and birthdays filled with love and joy. The memories of a house filled with laughter and good food will go with us all the rest of our lives and inspire us to remember the most important things in life cannot be bought.

Her love was present in so many little ways that will be so missed. It was in the birthday cards she carefully chose and never once forgot to send. It was in the boxes of food she would send with you whenever you came to visit. It was clear in the home-cooked meals she made, and obvious when she would stand at the door and wave goodbye until you were out of sight. It was in every smile, every hug, and every kiss goodbye.

It is never easy to say goodbye, but when a life is lived and filled with so much love, our gratitude almost outweighs our grief. Almost.

With heavy hearts full of love, we say goodbye to the one who taught us so much and loved us so well.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Mable Osie Pounds with a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with a visitation at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wolford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wolford Cemetery or the American Cancer Society in memory of Mable. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

