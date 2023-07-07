A Licking man faces a trio of felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident on Thursday, July 6.

Loren A. Deerwester, 32, of 12829 Cale Road in Licking, is charged with first-degree assault (a class A felony), first-degree domestic assault (a class A felony) and armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy was dispatched to contact a man who was an apparent assault victim and had walked into the Licking Police Department. The officer observed obvious injuries to the victim’s head resulting in bleeding.

Lindsey said the victim stated a family member had sturck him with a flashlight at a residence on Cadle Road in the Licking area. The deputy traveled to the residence and contacted a suspect, Deerwester, who was taken into custody and later interviewed.

Lindsey said that during the interview, Deerwester admitted to striking the victim multiple times with a flashlight.

Deerwerter was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail and held without bond.