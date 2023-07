A Fordland man was arrested Wednesday morning on several charges in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Matthew C. Smith, 53, was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, failure to drive in the right lane, speeding, cutting in on an overtaking vehicle, failing to properly affix license plate and no seat belt, the patrol said.

He was taken to the Wright County jail on a 24-hour hold.