A man from Cabool is currently facing three felony charges following his arrest related to an abusive and dangerous home environment.

The case was initiated when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department received information regarding a potential child abuse incident. Assigned to the case, Deputy Sam Evans promptly contacted a Children’s Division Investigator.

During the investigation, it was determined that there were reasonable grounds for removing the victim child from the household due to a history of sexual abuse by another individual in the home, as well as the father’s, Joshua Deatherage’s, use of physical punishment.

The victim in this distressing case had previously suffered from sexual abuse perpetrated by someone else in the household. Unfortunately, Deatherage neglected to take appropriate preventative measures to ensure the safety of the child. Additionally, he resorted to using a piece of pex pipe to physically discipline his children.

Joshua Deatherage has now been charged with first-degree endangerment of a child without sexual contact, as well as two counts of second-degree domestic assault. He is currently being held on a $2,500 bond, awaiting further legal proceedings.