A Rolla man was killed Sunday night about six miles south of his hometown on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said James E. Clark, 62, was driving a westbound 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was making a left turn out a residence and failed to yield to a northbound 2016 Chevrolet 1500 operated by Joseph W. Eisele, 56, of Florissant. The Eisele truck struck the Cherokee, causing it to overturn. It came to rest in the roadway. The Chevrolet traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified.

Joseph Eisele and a passenger, Cindy J. Eisele, 63, was both taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Phelps Health.

The patrol, which had five officers on scene, reported no one was wearing a seat belt.