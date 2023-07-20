A former South Central Correctional Center employee has been sentenced to six years in prison and fined $24,000 for introducing drugs into the facility.

Michael L. Lonski, 32, entered a July 7 guilty plea of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic. Circuit Judge William Hickle handed down the sentence after Lonski entered a guilty plea on May 2 in Texas County Circuit Court.

Lonski was arrested in a June 2022 investigation by the Licking Police Department and the prison. Authorities said the suspect had brought an illegal substance inside the walls of the prison. A search of his vehicle also found suspected contraband. Authorities said he received the drug from an inmate’s family member and received money for the transfer into the West Highway 32 facility.