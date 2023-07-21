A motion hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 in the City of Houston’s case against former Mayor Willy Walker.

The motions to be heard by Judge William Hinkle are for an expedited hearing and a motion to quash the subpoenas for depositions.

The City of Houston has filed a “Motion to Quash Subpoenas” or seeks a “Protective Order” to limit the scope of subpoenas in the case. The defendant issued subpoenas to six members of Houston’s Board of Aldermen and the city clerk without consulting the opposing counsel, according to the city’s motion.

The deponents received less than ten days’ notice and must travel over a hundred miles for depositions, according to the city’s motion. City of Houston claims the depositions are burdensome, impractical and possibly intended to harass witnesses. The motion seeks to quash the subpoenas or restrict questions about ordinance interpretation, legislative intent, motives and plaintiff’s intentions in the lawsuit.

The motion was filed by Nathan M. Nickolaus from Lauber Municipal Law, LLC. The document was served via the court’s electronic filing system on July 19, 2023.

Additionally, the City of Houston requested the court to take up its motion expeditiously.