The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing that the Mountain Grove License Office located at 120 South Union St., Mountain Grove, Mo., 65711, will be closing until further notice. The last day of business for the current contractor will be July 28.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Mountain Grove License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS. Until a new contract has been awarded, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Willow Springs License Office – 705 E. Main, Willow Springs, Mo., 65793

Hartville License Office – 440-A Industrial Dr., Hartville, Mo., 65667

Houston License Office – 1591 N. Hwy 63, Ste. F, Houston, Mo., 65483

Ava License Office – 301 South Spurlock St., Ste. B, Ava, Mo., 65608

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available: