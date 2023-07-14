A Mountain Grove woman has been arrested following reports of her threatening multiple individuals and striking several vehicles with a hammer earlier this week.

Brett Marlena Gibbs is facing 14 felony charges, including assault, child endangerment, property damage, and resisting arrest, after the incident occurred on July 10, 2023, on Highway 76 in Douglas County.

According to the probable cause statement, a couple notified law enforcement at 4:28 p.m. about a woman blocking Highway 76 and attempting to hit their car with a hammer. A detective from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and discovered caution tape stretched across the road from Gibbs’s residence to a fence on the opposite side.

Upon inspection, the deputy observed the hammer lying in the roadway and positioned his vehicle over it, preventing the suspect from accessing it. The deputy activated his emergency lights and exited his vehicle. Gibbs approached the officer while hurling profanities and exhibiting belligerent behavior. Upon informing her of the arrest, Gibbs defiantly sat down in the middle of the road, refusing to cooperate.

Following the arrest, two individuals voluntarily provided a statement stating that Gibbs had blocked off the roadway near the intersection of Highway EE. They recounted how she wielded a hammer and vandalized vehicles. When she approached their car, they attempted to reverse, prompting the woman to throw the hammer at them, causing damage to their windshield and vehicle.

After Gibbs was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail, another couple reported an incident involving Gibbs. She had halted their vehicle, seeking a ride. When the driver refused, Gibbs retrieved a hammer from her purse and struck the vehicle multiple times while issuing threats as they drove away.

The couple who initially reported the incident also gave a voluntary statement. They were traveling with their two young children when they encountered caution tape and a roadblock. They recounted how the suspect demanded transportation, threatening to damage their car with a hammer. In response, the driver quickly reversed the vehicle as Gibbs attempted to strike it with the hammer.

Brett Gibbs is currently held in the Douglas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Online court documents reveal additional legal troubles for Gibbs, including misdemeanor charges from May 2023 for misusing 9-1-1 and unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon.