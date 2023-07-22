A Mountain Grove woman received moderate injuries Friday night in a U.S. 60 accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said a northbound 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Erick G. Womack, 46, of Springfield, traveled into the path of an eastbound 2011 Subaru Outback operated by Teresa M. Utter, 59, of Springfield, about 1.5 miles east of Springfield and struck it in the side.

A passenger in the Utter vehicle, Evelyn G. Turner, 84, of Mountain Grove, was taken to Mercy in Springfield. All were wearing seat belts.

The Ram had minor damage; the Subaru sustained moderate damage.