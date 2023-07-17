A Mountain View teenager was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The 16-year-old female juvenile was driving her 2012 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on County Road 3080 five miles west of Mountain View when she ran off the roadway and struck a concrete fence post, patrol said.

It is unknown if she was wearing a safety device. She was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains with moderate injuries.

The vehicle suffered minor damage.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. J. Smith.