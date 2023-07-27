A Mountain View teen connected to a house fire that caused the death of his grandmother has been sentenced.

In a recent development, Jacob Hearne, a 19-year-old resident of Mountain View, has been sentenced by a judge in connection with a tragic incident involving the death of his grandmother.

Hearne had entered into an Alford Plea after being charged with second-degree murder in April of this year.

The incident unfolded when a fatal house fire took the life of Hearne’s grandmother. During the investigation, Hearne confessed to starting the fire, but he maintains that he feels no guilt as he claims his grandmother had requested assisted suicide.

Consequently, he opted for an Alford plea, acknowledging the existence of substantial evidence against him while not admitting any wrongdoing.

As a result of the plea agreement, Hearne has been handed a sentence of 24 years in jail.

This outcome marks the conclusion of a legal process that examined the tragic events surrounding the loss of a family member and weighed the complex circumstances surrounding Hearne’s involvement in the incident.