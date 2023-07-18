A suspect in a Houston murder case will stand trial next month in Texas County.

Adam Reams, 39, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse, all felonies.

A judge recently denied a request from Reams’ St. Louis attorney, C. Christopher Lozano, to withdraw from the case, which will be heard Aug. 14-18. A pre-trial conference is at 1 p.m. Aug. 9, Circuit Judge John Beger decided. Reams appeared at the hearing by video within prison.

Authorities said Reams stabbed Billy Jack Hayes, 30, multiple times at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with stab wounds to the face, neck and significant amounts of blood in several locations in the house.

Reams is already in prison related to a driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of a Texas County accident with a physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.