Most of the large murals seen mounted to the side of buildings in and around Houston can be traced back to the Piney Art League, which existed from 1998 to 2008.

Two of the women who were members of the club are still at it and have accounted for numerous murals over the years: Houston resident Barbara White and former Raymondville resident Lyn Wightman (who now lives in Florida). In fact, the pair are even busy with a current project that will result in a trio of murals depicting Weary Willie, the character famously portrayed by Houston’s best-known resident, the late Emmett Kelly Sr.

White and Wightman work in a shop building at White’s property in southern Houston, and late last week were close to completing the three new murals. The paintings are done on 4X8 plywood boards, using paint specifically designed for murals that is highly pigmented and doesn’t fade or deteriorate for many years.

Barbara White, right, and Lyn Wightman hold up a 4X8 mural depicting Emmett Kelly’s famous character, Weary Willie.

The paint and other materials for the Weary Willie murals was paid for by the City of Houston after a request by Emmett Kelly Festival organizer Brenda Senter.

“For those of us involved in the Emmett Kelly Festival and in keeping his historic character alive to our community, we are thrilled that these two very talented artists have taken this mural painting on for Houston.,” Senter said. “They are leaving another historic legacy for us to enjoy.”

Murals White and Wightman have created or helped create have been seen on Savannah’s Tea House, the Houston Senior Center, Debo’s Hardware, First National Bank in Raymondville, a feed store in Mountain Grove and other locations. A grouping of familiar murals produced by the Piney Art League was mounted to the side of a brick building on Pine Street in downtown Houston in 2004 and are still looking good.

Some of the early projects were done using house paint and didn’t last, as the paint would fade or peel. But the pieces created with mural paint are all going strong.

“We did learn that it was better to use the mural paint,” White said, “but not before we lost a few murals.”

“We’re really happy with the way the ones with the mural paint have held up,” Wightman said.

Wightman is now producing fine artwork on a professional level. Neither she nor White had any formal training.

“We just love to paint,” Wightman said.

Barbara White, left, and Lyn Wightman work on a mural depicting Weary Willie doing his renowned “sweeping up the spotlight” routine.

“Doing these murals is a labor of love,” White said. “We’re proud of having them displayed in public places, and we hope the people like them.”

White said Senter and the City of Houston haven’t yet determined where the new clown murals will be displayed.

At this time we have not engaged in asking someone to donate an outdoor wall, but would be so interested in connecting to a business owner who would like them hanging on their outside wall,” Senter said. “The existing murals are such an asset to our downtown and these will add another touch of our rich history.”

Interested business owners can contact Senter by email at hisel1970@yahoo.com.