A new pastor has assumed duties at Houston United Methodist Church and the Raymondville United Methodist Church.

He is the Rev. Eddie Bone, whose first message was July 9 and this week he and his wife, Cindy, were busy moving into the church parsonage.

“Cindy and I look forward to becoming family with our congregations and our new communities. We will preach the gospel of the birth, life, death, resurrection and second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ,” said Bone. “We look forward to growing together in the knowledge and love of Jesus and working with everyone to make a difference for His kingdom. We invite everyone who doesn’t have a home church to come visit with us.”

Sunday morning worship begins at Houston at 9 with Sunday School at 10:15 a.m. Worship at Raymondville starts at 11 a.m.

Bone was born in 1962 in Cape Girardeau. His father was a pharmacist and the family moved to Gideon in 1972. He explains his family joined the local Methodist church, and he fell in love with Cindy at age 10. Their families were best friends. He graduated from Gideon in 1980 and went to Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. He later received a call to ministry and received his master’s of divinity in St. Louis. His first charge as a pastor was for Libertyville and Doe Run for six years. He married his first wife, Elaine, in 1993 and they moved to Park Hills to minister at the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills for the next 28 years. His wife passed away suddenly after 30 years of marriage.

“Miraculously through God’s goodness, Cindy, my first love from 50 years ago, and I reconnected. We got married beside the stream at Bennett Springs State Park on June 13. My wife Cindy recently retired after teaching in Nashville Public Schools for almost 30 years. We are thrilled to be in love with each other, the Lord Jesus Christ, and the two wonderful churches of Houston and Raymondville United Methodist Churches,” he said.

They have blended their two families and now have two dogs, Henry and Claire, and two cats, Socks and Luna. They love fly fishing for trout, birdwatching, the St. Louis Cardinals, history, reading and cooking. They also love to paint and draw.