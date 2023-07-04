William Errico, DO, a family medicine physician, has signed a four-year contract with Texas County Memorial Hospital, board members heard at their monthly meeting last Tuesday.

Errico is a graduate of Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Vallejo, Calif. He completed his residency at David Grant Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Program at Travis Air Force Base in California.

Errico is board-certified in family medicine. He will see patients of all ages, from newborn to elderly, at the TCMH Medical Complex in Houston. Errico will also practice inpatient medicine at TCMH, providing care for patients with routine medical needs to complex medical conditions.

Errico and his wife, Maria, and their two children, Ella, 10, and Slater, 8, plan to relocate to Texas County in August.

“After visiting, we came away with a strong sense of community and family and that means more to us than anything,” Errico said. “Maria and I are delighted to have found an excellent place to practice family medicine and raise our family.”

“Dr. Errico has the type of skills that are desired in hospitals across the nation, and we are very fortunate to bring him and his family to Texas County to live and to build a practice,” Stace Holland, chief executive officer at TCMH, said. “The signing of Dr. Errico to the Houston clinic is key in our hospital’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to patients throughout Texas County and the surrounding area.”

“We want to work and grow in this community for 20 years to come, and it means the world to us to have that opportunity to better our future community,” Errico said. “We look forward to getting to know the people of Texas County and working together to improve the health and well-being of our community.”

Courtney Owens, TCMH chief nursing officer, presented the recent patient satisfaction scores. She commended the hospital’s housekeeping department for continually excelling with hospital cleanliness which consistently receives high patient satisfaction scores.

Owens said the report also reflected “great nursing communication scores” which included treating patients with courtesy and respect, listening carefully, and explaining things in an understandable way.

Owens explained that TCMH is beginning an inter-departmental learning process for quality assurance. Each month at department manager meetings different managers will share about their specific quality projects.

“Sharing across all departments about positive impacts of quality projects will enhance the learning process and overall knowledge of quality care at TCMH,” Owens said.

Holland updated board members on the project for the new medical clinic in Licking.

“We have received approval from the state on the architect and engineering blueprints,” Holland reported.

The new clinic will be in the 8,400 square foot, former Sturgeon Chevrolet building. Bids for the renovation of the building are being sought, and they will be opened on July 20.

Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer, presented the May financials. Overall revenues for the month were up $468,086 in comparison to May 2022.

Holland referred board members to the monthly statistics for each department, which show that many departments have patient numbers higher than they have been since 2019.

In the month of May, cardiac rehabilitation had 23 patients, TCMH ambulances made 367 runs, and 931 patients used the emergency department. The average daily census on the medical surgical floor at TCMH was nine in May, and the re-opened intensive care unit held an average daily census of just over one patient per day.

“These numbers are a testament to everyone’s dedication and commitment to TCMH. They show how the hospital staff has successfully navigated through the past three years,” Holland said.

Holland noted that the continued upticks in departmental numbers create a strong financial position for TCMH.

The financial report reflected that the hospital’s profit/loss report showed a negative bottom line for the month of May of $130,340 and a year-to-date loss of $1,186,610. However, the earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDA) for the respective month and year-to-date are a positive $105,342 and $5,451.

Present at the meeting were Holland; Owens; Pamperien; Helania Wulff, director of public relations, marketing, and physician recruitment; Tricia Benoist, MD, chief of staff; board members, Steve Pierce; Joleen Durham; Allen Branstetter; Ross Richardson.

The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is Tuesday, July 25 at noon in the hospital board room.