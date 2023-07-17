The Houston Police Department will soon have a new School Resource Officer (SRO) working with the Houston School District: Veteran law enforcement officer Cathryn Davis.

Davis, 32, started her career as a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in January of 2014, and has been with that agency since then, serving the past five years in Texas County. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University, and is a native of Wright City, Mo., where she graduated high school.

Davis holds many certifications from her years of working with the MSHP. HPD Chief Brad Evans said she has worked closely with the department over the past few years and has developed many positive relationships in the community.

“We are excited to have Cathryn on our team,” Evans said, “as she will continue to make a positive impact in our community and our department. Cathryn is a hard worker with a great law enforcement mind, and has great ideas about her new position as a school resource officer and we know she will have a positive impact on our kids.

Davis will begin her new duties on Aug. 1. She replaces Josh Green, who will go back to being a road officer after being Houston’s first-ever SRO and working in the position for five years.