Playgrounds at the Plato School District have undergone recent improvements. It won two grants through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The first was for the main campus playground and the second led to improvements at the daycare playground.

Here are some figures: The main campus project consumed 13,790 pounds of Missouri scrap tires, presenting 690 car tires; and the other took 12,012 pounds of scrap tires, which is about 600 passenger tires.

School officials said the surfaces now require less maintenance and are safer for children.