A Rolla woman was injured Sunday morning in an accident south of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Alexis D. Coats, 20, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer that ran off U.S. 63, went across a private drive, struck a mailbox, a highway sign and overturned.

Coats, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Phelps Health by ambulance.

The vehicle was totaled.