This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

UPDATED: At about 5:20 p.m., searchers cleared the scene for now and were conducting a debriefing at the Cabool Police Department. Leads continue to be pursued.

Texas County deputies along with Missouri State Highway Patrol and other assisting agencies have an ongoing search taking place south of Cabool in a wooded area off of AD Highway near Onyx Cave Road for James H. Cruse, age 54, wanted for several felony charges.

Cruse fled into the woods in this area. He is white male, last wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts and may be barefoot.

Law enforcement has a heavy presence in the area. Residents are advised to keep vehicles and homes secure and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.