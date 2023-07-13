This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An overnight storm brought rain and some damage in Texas County.

The majority of electric outages occurred in Mountain Grove and Cabool area. Intercounty Electrical Cooperative Association reported 352 outages in Texas County and 520 in Wright County at about 7 a.m. Thursday. That’s come down significantly from earlier.

In the City of Houston, more than 2 inches of rain were reported in an area in the west portion.