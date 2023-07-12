Ozark National Scenic Riverways will host a series of free, one-day workshops about the basics of fly fishing for youth between the ages of 12 and 16.

The clinics will be held on July 27, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 and Oct. 22 at the Akers Visitor Center. These free workshops are limited to 10 youth participants and at least one parent or guardian for each youth. Reservations are required.

The workshops will be presented by Park Ranger Mark Van Patten, who is nationally recognized for his accomplishments as a fly fisher and is a 2023 inductee into the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. Van Patten will demonstrate various fly rod casting techniques, proper catch and release techniques, and strategies for fly presentation. Instruction will also include lessons on aquatic entomology (fish food), recommended equipment, reading the water and understanding flies.

Park Ranger Mark Van Patten explains the art of the roll cast.

Fly fishing is not just for trout, it’s for all fish in all waters. You can use these skills to catch bluegill in a pond or tarpon in the Gulf of Mexico; there is no limit to the opportunities.

Fly rods and reels will be available for participants who do not have their own. The book Fly Fishing A-Z will be provided. The clinics are expected to last the full day.

Participants should bring the following:

•Valid Missouri fishing permit and trout stamp if 16 years or older.

•Trout stamp is required for all ages, if under 16 the cost is half price ($5).

•Waders or something to wear while wading (no open-toed shoes).

•Hat.

•Sunglasses (polarized preferred).

•Sunscreen.

•Bug spray.

•Lunch.

•Water.

The workshops are made possible through the support of the Ozark Riverways Foundation and a grant from the National Park Foundation. For more information and to make reservations for one of the workshops, contact the Pulltite Ranger Station at 573-858-3397.