The Missouri State Highway Patrol is advising caution in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.

MSHP superintendent Col. Eric T. Olson reminds Missouri’s travelers to make smart choices for a safe July Fourth holiday.

He said everyone should place safety at the top of their list when planning how to celebrate the nation’s freedoms. No matter how you decide to celebrate, your smartest choice is to follow all Missouri traffic and boating laws, Olson said.

During the 2022 counting period, 11 people were killed and 449 injured in Missouri over the holiday in 1,069 traffic crashes. Troopers also arrested 146 people on driving while intoxicated charges. In 2022, there were nine boating crashes, which included five injuries and no fatalities. One person drowned during last year’s July Fourth holiday. Troopers made 13 boating while intoxicated arrests over last year’s July Fourth holiday weekend.

The 2023 counting period for the July Fourth holiday will be from 6 p.m., Friday, June 30, to 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, July 4.

The highway patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and Operation Dry Water over the July Fourth holiday. Operation Dry Water specifically targets impaired vessel operators. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri roadways and waterways to enforce traffic and boating laws, and offering assistance as needed.

Olson said Missouri’s boaters are asked to do their part by remaining alert for other boats and swimmers, and being courteous on the water. Never operate a vessel if you’ve consumed alcohol, he said.

Boaters need to be aware that it is illegal to discharge fireworks from a vessel.

He offered these tips:

•Leave all fireworks in a safe place on shore.

•Remember to share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment and courtesy to ensure the safety of all.

•Life jackets save lives.