An accident Monday night injured a 38-year-old Mountain Grove man, the state patrol said.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a northbound 2022 Honda 250 RX driven by Orval L. Volner, 38, traveled through a yard west of his hometown, crossed the roadway and struck a parked vehicle on Countryside Drive.

Volner, who was not wearing a helmet, had serious injuries and was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

He is charged with felony DWI, driving while revoked and careless and imprudent driving resulting a motor vehicle crash, the patrol said.