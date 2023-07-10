The Star Dramatic Company will present its newest production, “The Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan” on six dates in late July at the Historic Star Theater in Willow Springs.

“The Mysterious Beast of Gévaudan” is written and directed by Jo-Martin Archuleta and inspired by actual events. The tale takes place in the early fall of 1776 in a remote little village in the Gévaudan region of Southern France, under the reign of King Louis XV. The story follows the struggles of a poor peasant family plagued by a mysterious beast. It roamed the countryside for three years attacking well over 200 people and killing over 100.

Now, nearly 250 years later, it’s a gruesome piece of little known history that remains a mystery to this day.

The presentation begins with showings at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. The following weekend will feature shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday (July 28 and 29), followed by the final showing at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

Admission is $8 at the door. More information can be found online at www.facebook.com/star.dramatic.