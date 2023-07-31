Summer Reading 2023 is officially over, and we are SO proud of all the children who completed the program, and thank you to the parents, grandparents and guardians who brought them to the library.

I want to personally thank all the terrific presenters, businesses that donated and library staff that make the program so successful every year. Thank you to our media sponsors Houston Herald, Licking News, Summersville Beacon and Big Country Radio for promoting Summer Reading for the Texas County Library.

Also this summer for kids, all branches were given a copy of the book “Lena’s Zinnias” written by St. Louis author Missy Rolfe and illustrated by her daughter Sydney Rolfe. This book is the sweet story of how generations pass down wonderful traditions to their children. Thank you Tammy Sullins of My Little Cupcake in Licking for inviting Missy and her daughter to our area.

Please mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 19, when the Summersville branch will host a 10th anniversary celebration of its new location from noon to 2 p.m. Come celebrate with us and see the photos of that monumental day on display. Refreshments will be served.

The State Library has asked all Missouri libraries to remind all parents and guardians of minors (which includes 17 years and younger) that they are responsible for items their minors check out in the library. Therefore, effective Aug. 1, when minors want to check out and their library card is due for renewal, the parent or guardian will be asked to sign new documentation that complies with the State of Missouri’s request.

Thank you in advance for your understanding of this process.

Ongoing weekly activities at all branches include Saturday chess, S.T.E.M. and LEGO groups. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Did you know that all Texas County libraries have fishing poles to loan out? This is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. Stop into your local branch and grab one for a day of relaxing fishing.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WIFI and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

The Houston library is the main branch of Texas County Library and is located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Check out our webpage @ texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or call the library at 417-967-2258 or email TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and “like” our Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.